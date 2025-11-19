Feeling! Magazine

Jenna O'Brien
I am sourcing stories and would love yours! The prompt: I would love to hear a story of a time you stayed with someone. What impacted you about how they prepared the space? What made you feel at home and delighted?

Marion
Loved this article!! Thank you.

Some ideas I experienced as a guest:

- having a welcome cookie and bottle of wine offered by the host in our room (it was at an airbnb but can be replicated with relatives)

- a friend ironed our bed sheets, it’s an effort that really makes a difference and felt like at a hotel

- my in laws prepare a full brunch each morning when we stay at their place (fresh bred, ham, cheese, marmalade, coffee, spreads, yogurt, etc) and leave it on their dining table for when we get up.

- having the bed and room carefully prepared for the guest always makes me feel welcomed

What I did:

- writing a small welcome note and putting it on the bedside table with a dried flower attached to it

- rolling the towels and toilet paper like in hotels

- preparing snacks and drinks for when guests arrive

- cooking dinner

- setting up nice candles, background music, a flower bouquet

What I would like to try in the future: presenting food and drinks in a creative and delicate way to make the event feel extra special

