February: Art Club!
A free print for our supporting subscribers
Jenna O'Brien
Feb 22
February: Art Club!
Why You Should Watch More Foreign Films
A case for foreign and independent films. Here are a few of my favorites.
Connor O’Brien
Feb 20
21
1
Why You Should Watch More Foreign Films
#018 - Cherry-O's & Bunny Tails
How to arrange flowers like a florist with Bloom-Shaka-Laka, red & pink hex codes, and funky one of a kind home decor ideas.
Jenna O'Brien
Feb 17
9
5
#018 - Cherry-O's & Bunny Tails
Red & Pink Color Inspiration
Hex Codes Included!
Jenna O'Brien
Feb 15
3
2
Red & Pink Color Inspiration
Welcome to Feeling! Magazine
Nice to meet you!
Jenna O'Brien
Feb 14
22
10
Welcome to Feeling! Magazine
January 2023
The Story of Color Theory Tea
Months in the making, this brand is quite actually a resurrection of a sad death. The former loose leaf tea line & tea bar downtown I owned were my…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
2
1
The Story of Color Theory Tea
Blurry, sad grief.
Blurry, sad grief. This journal entry was originally written on 6/24/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you wherever you…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
4
Blurry, sad grief.
Creative Reflection
Creative Reflection This journal entry was originally written on 12/5/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you wherever you…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
2
Creative Reflection
I’d Like to Find My Old Self
I’d Like to Find My Old Self This journal entry was originally written on 7/17/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
4
I'd Like to Find My Old Self
A Checklist For Getting Better
So you’ve noticed some things are off. Maybe you’ve gone through seasons of depression previously - and you can feel it starting up again. Maybe you are…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
5
A Checklist For Getting Better
#017 Ho Ho Ho
⁕ I found basically an advent calendar of sustainable hand soap? It's incredibly random, but I feel this may be the PERFECT gift for at least one…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
#017 Ho Ho Ho
#010 - The Weekender
⁕ The cutest electric kettle I've ever seen ⁕ I really like this branding studio and their work is so inspiring! If you are a designer, you should check…
Jenna O'Brien
Jan 7
#010 - The Weekender
