Feeling! Magazine

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
A free print for our supporting subscribers
Jenna O'Brien
A case for foreign and independent films. Here are a few of my favorites.
Connor O’Brien
1
How to arrange flowers like a florist with Bloom-Shaka-Laka, red & pink hex codes, and funky one of a kind home decor ideas.
Jenna O'Brien
5
Hex Codes Included!
Jenna O'Brien
2
Nice to meet you!
Jenna O'Brien
10

January 2023

Months in the making, this brand is quite actually a resurrection of a sad death. The former loose leaf tea line & tea bar downtown I owned were my…
Jenna O'Brien
1
Blurry, sad grief. This journal entry was originally written on 6/24/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you wherever you…
Jenna O'Brien
Creative Reflection This journal entry was originally written on 12/5/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you wherever you…
Jenna O'Brien
I’d Like to Find My Old Self This journal entry was originally written on 7/17/21. I’m keeping it here, as a part of history, hopefully to help you…
Jenna O'Brien
So you’ve noticed some things are off. Maybe you’ve gone through seasons of depression previously - and you can feel it starting up again. Maybe you are…
Jenna O'Brien
⁕ I found basically an advent calendar of sustainable hand soap? It's incredibly random, but I feel this may be the PERFECT gift for at least one…
Jenna O'Brien
⁕ The cutest electric kettle I've ever seen ⁕ I really like this branding studio and their work is so inspiring! If you are a designer, you should check…
Jenna O'Brien
© 2023 Jenna O'Brien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing